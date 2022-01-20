Police: Saratoga Springs man gave fake name during traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man gave a fake name to state police during a traffic stop on Monday, authorities said.

Gatlin M. Willard, 29, is charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

Police said Willard was stopped while traveling on Indiana Avenue in Queensbury for a traffic violation. Willard gave troopers a fake name to avoid them finding out that his license had been suspended, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. Willard was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 7.