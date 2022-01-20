 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Saratoga Springs man gave fake name during traffic stop

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man gave a fake name to state police during a traffic stop on Monday, authorities said. 

Gatlin M. Willard, 29, is charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.  

Police said Willard was stopped while traveling on Indiana Avenue in Queensbury for a traffic violation. Willard gave troopers a fake name to avoid them finding out that his license had been suspended, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. Willard was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 7. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kongers rush to adopt threatened hamsters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News