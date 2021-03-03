Police: Saratoga Springs man assaulted four corrections officers

MILTON — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Saturday after police said he assaulted four corrections officers while an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail.

John J. Martino, 35, of Verde Place, had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching. While in the jail in Milton, he got involved in a physical altercation with corrections staff, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Two corrections officers were transported to Malta Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. A corrections sergeant and an officer were treated at the jail, police said.

Martino was arraigned in Ballston Spa Village Court and sent back to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond or $150,000 partially secured bond.

He is due back in Milton Town Court at a later date.