Police: Saratoga man raped child younger than 11 over several years

SARATOGA — A town of Saratoga man was arrested on Thursday after police said he raped and sexually abused a girl younger than 11 over the course of several years.

Nathaniel J. Bradford, 36, of 219 County Route 67, is facing seven felony counts. Police said Bradford raped the victim at two locations — one at his residence in Saratoga and at another location in Greenfield. Bradford knew the victim, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged abuse came to light when the victim told a friend a portion of the situation, who then reported it to authorities, police said.

Bradford was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree criminal sex act for the Greenfield incidents. He also faces charges of possessing a sexual performance of a child, first-degree rape, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bradford was arraigned in Galway Town Court and held without bail pending later court dates.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

The top count of predatory sexual assault against a child carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

