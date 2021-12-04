Police: Saratoga man filed false documents on pistol permit

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested for filing false documents to add a handgun to his pistol permit, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas A. Monroe, 28, of Saratoga Springs, was charged with offering a false instrument for filing, a felony, after a fraud investigation conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

The incident took place in the town of Milton on March 30, 2020, according to a news release. An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Timothy Brown of Milton in August.

Monroe was located at the Warren County Jail and subsequently arrested on Nov. 19. He was transported to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, where he was processed and released.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back on in Milton Town Court on Dec. 21.

