You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Saratoga County man violated protection order
0 comments

Police: Saratoga County man violated protection order

{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

SCHUYLERVILLE — State Police arrested a Saratoga County man on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Travis R. Austin, 34, is accused of showing up at the victim’s home in violation of an active stay away order of protection, police said.

Austin was arrested at the scene. He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and issue an appearance ticket for Saratoga Town Court on June 2.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News