Police: Saratoga County man violated protection order

SCHUYLERVILLE — State Police arrested a Saratoga County man on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Travis R. Austin, 34, is accused of showing up at the victim’s home in violation of an active stay away order of protection, police said.
Austin was arrested at the scene. He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and issue an appearance ticket for Saratoga Town Court on June 2.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
