QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga County man was arrested again for violating an order of protection Wednesday, police said.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said they responded early Wednesday morning to a Queensbury residence for a possible domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection.
During the investigation, police found Zachary T. Silic, 29, of Gansevoort, in the residence of a protected person. A court order directed Silic to have no contact with the protected party.
During the investigation the reported domestic dispute was unfounded, police said.
Silic was taken into custody and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree, a felony. The charge is a felony due to a prior conviction for criminal contempt in the past 5 years.
He was arrested Dec. 30 by State Police for allegedly violating the same order of protection. He was also on parole at this time for a 2017 felony conviction for criminal possession of stolen property.
Silic was held pending arraignment in the Queensbury Town Court and his status is unknown at this time.
The arrest made by Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie.
