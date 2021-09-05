Police: Saranac Lake man who caused Northway crash that killed two people was drunk

CHESTER — A Saranac Lake man who drove the wrong way on the Northway and crashed into a car, killing two people, was drunk at the time of the accident, according to police.

Dennis M. Ford, 65, was driving his 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane at about 10:30 p.m. in Chester when he crashed head-on with a 2004 Volvo XC70 traveling south.

The driver of the Volvo, identified by police on Sunday as Lauren Huff, 31, of Boston, was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in critical condition.

The two passengers in the Volvo were pronounced dead at the scene. Police released their names Sunday: Matthew G. Huff, 27, of Westfield, New Jersey, who was the front-seat passenger, and Kerry O'Reilly, 31, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, the rear-seat passenger.

Ford was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and was in fair condition Saturday.

Charges are pending against Ford. The state police public information website lists charges of felony aggravated vehicular homicide and misdemeanors of DWI and reckless driving.

Trooper Kerra Burns, state police spokeswoman, said Ford is in police custody at the hospital, but has not been processed or arraigned.