Police: Saranac Lake man that caused Northway crash that killed two people was drunk

CHESTER — A Saranac Lake man that drove the wrong way on the Northway and crashed into a car, killing two people, was drunk at the time of the accident, according to police.

Dennis M. Ford, 65, was driving his 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane at about 10:30 p.m. in Chester, when he crashed head-on with a Volvo XC70 traveling south.

The driver of the Volvo was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in critical condition. The person's current status was not available on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two passengers in the Volvo were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their identities pending notification of the next of kin.

Ford has been charged with felony aggravated vehicular homicide and misdemeanors of DWI and reckless driving, according to the state police public information website.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. His condition was not available.

The crash is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.