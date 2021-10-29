Police: Saranac Lake driver had 0.31% blood alcohol level

LAKE GEORGE — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he drove at almost four times the legal limit for intoxication.

State police received a call at about 2:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle off the road between exits 22 and 23 of the Northway in the town of Lake George.

Police found the vehicle and charged the driver, 31-year-old Craig Fortune, with felony counts of driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated DWI.

Fortune had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.31%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Fortune is due back in Lake George Town Court on Nov. 11.

