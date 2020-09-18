Police: Salem woman forged signature to obtain welfare benefits

FORT EDWARD — A Salem woman was arrested last week for allegedly forging a signature in order to obtain welfare benefits.

Cammy F. Sanders, 57, of 3943 County Route 30, was arrested after a joint investigation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.

Sanders allegedly submitted a form with a forged signature in an effort to obtain temporary assistance benefits from the Department of Social Services. The alleged incident took place on Feb. 22, 2019, according to a news release.

She was charged on Sept. 10 with a misdemeanor of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was released on her recognizance to appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.