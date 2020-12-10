Police: Salem man possessed illegal firearm

SALEM — A Salem man is facing charges for possessing an illegal weapon, police said.
Joseph C. Manney, 37, of Archibald Street, was arrested on Monday as the result of an investigation into a Nov. 11 domestic incident. Manney is accused of being in possession of a firearm that was deemed to be illegal to possess, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm was recovered.
Manney was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Salem Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
