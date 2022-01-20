Police: Salem man had fraudulent plates on vehicle

GREENWICH — A Salem man was arrested following an investigation stemming from a traffic stop in Greenwich, according to state police.

Eber P. Lopez, 31, of Salem, is charged with second-degree forgery of an official document, a felony.

According to police, Lopez was initially stopped for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed temporary New Jersey license plates on his vehicle.

Police said that it was later determined that the plates were fraudulent.

Lopez turned himself in to the state police station in Greenwich and was issued a court appearance ticket. He is due in Greenwich Town Court on Feb. 10.

