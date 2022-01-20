 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Salem man had fraudulent plates on vehicle

  • 0

GREENWICH — A Salem man was arrested following an investigation stemming from a traffic stop in Greenwich, according to state police.

Eber P. Lopez, 31, of Salem, is charged with second-degree forgery of an official document, a felony.

According to police, Lopez was initially stopped for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed temporary New Jersey license plates on his vehicle.

Police said that it was later determined that the plates were fraudulent. 

Lopez turned himself in to the state police station in Greenwich and was issued a court appearance ticket. He is due in Greenwich Town Court on Feb. 10.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CIA says most 'Havana Syndrome' cases not caused by foreign powers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News