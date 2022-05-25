 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Salem man forged signature on check

QUEENSBURY — A Salem man has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen check.

Jerry A. Niles, 32, is accused of taking a check for $900 to the TCT Federal Credit Union in Queensbury and forging the victim’s signature on it. The victim lives in the village of Cambridge, police said.

Niles was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the town of Jackson.

He was charged with a felony count of possession of a forged instrument.

