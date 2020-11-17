Police: Salem man forged $6,500 in checks

SALEM — A Salem man has been arrested for allegedly forging checks to steal money from a person’s bank account.
Jonathan C. Saunders, 32, is accused of forging checks made payable to himself and taking about $6,500 from the victim’s account, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Saunders was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny and 43 counts each of third-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Saunders was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released without bail.
