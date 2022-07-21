Police: Salem man falsified business documents

SALEM — A Salem man was arrested and charged with attempting to buy a firearm while having an order of protection against him.

Jeffery S. Austin, 54, is facing a felony charge of first-degree falsifying business records and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal contempt.

Police said that Austin provided incorrect information as part of an application to purchase the firearm.

After an investigation by Investigator Jennifer Noble and Deputy Corbet Sullivan of the Washington County Sheriff's Office Austin was arrested.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to return to Hebron Town Court on a later date.