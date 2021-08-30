Police: Salem man facing multiple charges following domestic incident involving rake

HEBRON — A Salem man is facing multiple felonies, following a domestic violence attack on Saturday in which he allegedly used a rake to assault a neighbor who tried to intervene.

State police responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at a residence in Hebron at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Once on scene, investigators determined 36-year-old Egbert Shaw was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman who had a full stay-away order of protection against him.

During the dispute, Shaw threw the victim out of the house and up against a propane tank located outside, according to police.

A neighbor who witnessed the asault tried to intervene, but Shaw struck him multiple times with a garden rake, police said.

The neighbor was later treated for a laceration at Glens Falls Hospital.

Shaw, who initially resisted arrest, was charged with multiple felonies, including 2nd degree assault, criminal contempt and criminal mischief.

He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.