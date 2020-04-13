Police: Salem man entered home, assaulted resident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALEM — A Salem man was arrested Saturday for allegedly entering someone’s home and assaulting the person.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. when 25-year-old James V. Wadsworth entered the victim’s house uninvited and struck the victim multiple times. The two parties were known to each other, according to State Police.

Wadsworth was charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

He was arraigned in the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Salem Town Court on May 18.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.