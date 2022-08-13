 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Salem man damaged property

Martin R. Taft

Taft

SALEM — A Salem man has been arrested after police said he damaged windows at a residence.

At about 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, state police responded to the area of Quarry Road in Salem for a report of damage to the property. An investigation determined that Martin Taft, 47, broke multiple windows at two locations at this property, police said. Taft also allegedly verbally accosted the property owner.

Taft was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor second-degree harassment. He was arraigned and sent without bail to Washington County Jail.

