QUEENSBURY — A Salem man was arrested Friday for allegedly crashing his car while intoxicated.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. An officer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Lower Warren Street and The Boulevard in Queensbury for a report of a one-car property damage motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the officer located the operator of the vehicle involved, 26-year-old Albert J. Martindale, attempting to leave the scene of the accident, according to a news release.
Police determined that Martindale was intoxicated. He submitted a breath sample at the police station and had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, police said.
Martindale was charged with driving while intoxication and issue an appearance ticket to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.
