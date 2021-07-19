Police: Salem man arrested on DWI, weapon charges

ARGYLE — A Salem man allegedly responsible for nearly causing a head-on crash has been charged with driving drunk, according to police.

Theron A. Erickson, 30, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a report of an erratic driver. The driver nearly avoided crashing head-on into another vehicle on Route 40, according to police.

Police located the vehicle of the erratic driver parked at a Stewart’s Shop on Sheridan Avenue and determined Erickson was the operator.

After observing signs of intoxication, a roadside sobriety test was administered and Erickson was taken into custody. Police said he had a blood alcohol level of 0.17%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Police also discovered a pair of plastic knuckles during a search of the vehicle.

Erickson was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including criminal possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Argyle Town Court on Aug. 10.