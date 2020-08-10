Police: Round Lake man distributed meth in Saratoga County

ROUND LAKE — A Round Lake man was arrested on Aug. 4 for allegedly distributing quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit obtained a warrant to search the residence of Gary J. McClelland at 36 Covel Ave. Officers found quantities of numerous drugs, packaging materials and scales within the residence, according to a news release.

McClelland was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and released to pre-trial services. Additional charges are pending.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.