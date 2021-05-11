Police: Rochester man illegally entered Spa Catholic school

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Rochester man was arrested on Monday after police said he illegally entered Saratoga Central Catholic High School last week.

Saratoga Springs police officers were sent to the school at 247 Broadway at about 8 a.m. on May 3 for a report of a burglary.

The investigation showed that sometime in the overnight hours, a person had forcibly gained entry to the school, according to a news release.

The person was gone before staff and students arrived.

After an investigation, police arrested 40-year-old Timothy J. Quinlan. He was charged with felony third-degree burglary. Quinlan was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and released to pretrial services.