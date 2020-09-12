Police responded to standoff in Hudson Falls with man who wouldn't leave residence

HUDSON FALLS — Police were on the scene of a standoff in Hudson Falls on Saturday.

The incident began in the early morning hours. A man barricaded himself inside the bathroom of a residence at 9 Maple Ave. and refused to leave. The man was believed to be threatening to harm himself and allegedly had a shotgun or rifle, according to neighbors at the scene.

Hudson Falls Police Department and state police were on the scene. There was also a Special Operations Response Team and an armored car present.

A neighbor said the standoff ended peacefully at about 2:30 p.m. when the man surrendered. He was taken away in a police car.

Holes could be seen in the upstairs windows, where tear gas was fired into the building, according to the neighbor.

Police had blocked off the street with crime scene tape.

An officer was communicating with the man on a speaker and attempting to get him to come out of the building.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.