Police: Rensselaer County man had cocaine, LSD, mushrooms during traffic stop

EASTON — A Rensselaer County man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he possessed a variety of drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms and LSD, during a traffic stop.

State police stopped Paul Qua, 56, of Johnsonville, for a traffic infraction at about 3:45 p.m. on state Route 40 in the town of Easton.

The trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the inside when approaching the vehicle, police said.

A search of the vehicle found a bag behind the driver’s seat containing about 1.4 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and 19 grams of concentrated cannabis. Police also found tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy), paper strips with LSD, and marijuana gummies, according to a news release.

The trooper observed signs that Qua may be impaired by drugs, police said. Qua failed field sobriety tests, police said, and was arrested.

Qua was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Easton Town Court on April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.