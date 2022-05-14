Police: Queensbury woman violated protection order

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Shannon M. Charbonneau, 40, is accused of having contact with the protected party despite the stay-away order. Charbonneau was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt-prior conviction and aggravated family offense.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
