Police: Queensbury woman used victim's bank card to steal over $12,500

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $12,500 from a person’s bank account.
State police said Amanda L. Comer, 32, took the victim’s bank card to withdraw the money via the mobile payment service Cash App. The person reported the incident to police on Sept. 29. Comer knew the victim.
Comer was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 6.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
