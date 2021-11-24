 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Queensbury woman used victim's bank card to steal over $12,500

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $12,500 from a person’s bank account.

State police said Amanda L. Comer, 32, took the victim’s bank card to withdraw the money via the mobile payment service Cash App. The person reported the incident to police on Sept. 29. Comer knew the victim.

Comer was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 6.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News