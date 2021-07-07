Police: Queensbury woman sold crack to undercover officers

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested last week after police said she sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.

Michelle L. DeLong (Cormie), 35, of Dixon Road, was charged on July 1 with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Police had received complaints from residents about suspected drug activity and child endangerment.

Undercover officers were able to purchase drugs from DeLong on multiple occasions, police said.

DeLong was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on her own recognizance.