 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Queensbury woman sold crack to undercover officers
0 comments

Police: Queensbury woman sold crack to undercover officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michelle L. DeLong

DeLong

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested last week after police said she sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.

Michelle L. DeLong (Cormie), 35, of Dixon Road, was charged on July 1 with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Police had received complaints from residents about suspected drug activity and child endangerment.

Undercover officers were able to purchase drugs from DeLong on multiple occasions, police said.

DeLong was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on her own recognizance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News