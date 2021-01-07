Police: Queensbury woman sold crack to undercover officer

QUEENSBURY — A local woman has been arrested because, police said, she sold crack cocaine to an undercover officer.

Melissa M. White, 44, of Luzerne Road, was charged on Nov. 2, following an investigation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to a news release.

White is facing felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on her own recognizance pending prosecution.

Police said the arrest was not announced until now because it is part of larger investigation.

