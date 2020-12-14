 Skip to main content
Police: Queensbury woman lied on form for day care assistance
Kaitlyn R. Hydock

Hydock 

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Friday after police said she provided false information on a form for day care assistance.

Kaitlyn R. Hydock, 28, is accused of filing a form with false information with the Washington County Department of Social Services during her recertification process for financial assistance, according to a news release.

The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hydock was charged first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

She was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

