Police: Queensbury woman left toddlers home alone

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has been arrested after police said she left her two toddlers home alone.

State police responded to the residence of Angelina M. Reyes, 24, at about 11:18 p.m. on Friday after being contacted to check on the welfare of the children.

Police said they believe the children had been left alone since 9:30 p.m. but did not have information about where Reyes went.

Reyes was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.