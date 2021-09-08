 Skip to main content
Police: Queensbury woman left toddlers home alone
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has been arrested after police said she left her two toddlers home alone.

State police responded to the residence of Angelina M. Reyes, 24, at about 11:18 p.m. on Friday after being contacted to check on the welfare of the children.

Police said they believe the children had been left alone since 9:30 p.m. but did not have information about where Reyes went.

Reyes was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.

