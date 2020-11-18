Police: Queensbury woman drove with 0.24% blood alcohol concentration

CLIFTON PARK — A Queensbury woman was arrested in Saratoga County on Tuesday for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit.

State police received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Troopers located the vehicle in Clifton Park. Upon interviewing the driver, 21-year-old Anna Telban, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Telban allegedly failed standard field sobriety tests and was arrested. She was transported to the Clifton Park polid3 station and provided a breath sample showing a 0.24% blood alcohol concentration.

Telban was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. She is scheduled to appear in Clifton Park Town Court on Dec. 16.