Police: Queensbury woman drove drunk with child in vehicle

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she drove while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver on Eisenhower Avenue in the town of Queensbury. After an investigation, police determined that Misty L. Gail, 38, was impaired, according to a news release.

Gail consented to a breath test, which revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13%. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Gail was charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC of 0.08% or higher, aggravated DWI with a minor under 16 years of age and endangering the welfare of a child. She was also issued a traffic ticket for unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Gail was released on an appearance ticket to return to Queensbury Town Court at a later date and time.