QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit while a child was in her vehicle.

State police responded to the area of Cronin Road in Queensbury at about 7:19 a.m. for a report of a driver who appeared intoxicated. Troopers located the described vehicle and identified the driver as 41-year-old Lynn M. Scoville.

Scoville was arrested and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she recorded a BAC of 0.29%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Scoville was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law. She was issued tickets to appear in Queensbury Town Court on May 8 and released to a sober party.