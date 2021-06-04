Police: Queensbury woman crashed into tractor, fled scene

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is due in court on Monday after police said she drove while impaired last month and struck a tractor, injuring two people.

The crash happened on May 8 on Ridge Road at about 12:30 a.m.

Police determined that 30-year-old Shawn Fleeman, of Queensbury, was operating a Branson tractor south on Ridge Road.

He was struck from behind by 19-year-old Queensbury resident Alicia Rolleston, who was driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring.

Andrew Hall, 31, of Hudson Falls, had been standing on the floorboard driver’s side of the tractor and was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Fleeman was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of whiplash.

Police said Rolleston fled the scene. She was located by police at her residence.

She provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.07%.

Rolleston was charged a felony count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and a misdemeanor of driving while ability impaired in court. She is scheduled to appear Queensbury Town Court to answer the charges.

