Police: Queensbury woman crashed car while 3 times legal limit for intoxication

Rachael S. Poladian

Poladian

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she drove while more than three times the legal limit for intoxication and caused a crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Ridge and Pilot Knob roads in the town of Queensbury at about 2:40 a.m. for a report of a one-car crash. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, which was unoccupied and had crashed into the guard rail off of the southbound lane on Ridge Road, according to a news release.

Officers found the driver, 46-year-old Rachael S. Poladian, about a quarter-mile from the crash scene and upon further investigation, police determined she was intoxicated.

Poladian submitted a breath sample at the police station with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28%. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Poladian was charged with misdemeanors of aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident and a violation of failure to keep right.

She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer Daniel Herrmann made the arrest.

