 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Queensbury woman charged with DWI following crash
0 comments

Police: Queensbury woman charged with DWI following crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — A Queensbury woman was arrested for intoxicated driving following a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:40 a.m. in the area of 7639 Route 8, according to a news release. 

Once on scene, police determined Katie M. Camarda, 54, was driving eastbound when she left the roadway and struck a rock along the shoulder.

During the investigation, police determined Camarda appeared to be in "an intoxicated state," according to the release  

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and issued several additional citations in connection to the incident.

Camarda was released and is due back in Horicon Town Court at a later date.

Katie Camarda

Camarda 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC parade honors essential workers as COVID fades

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News