Police: Queensbury woman charged with DWI following crash

HORICON — A Queensbury woman was arrested for intoxicated driving following a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:40 a.m. in the area of 7639 Route 8, according to a news release.

Once on scene, police determined Katie M. Camarda, 54, was driving eastbound when she left the roadway and struck a rock along the shoulder.

During the investigation, police determined Camarda appeared to be in "an intoxicated state," according to the release

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and issued several additional citations in connection to the incident.

Camarda was released and is due back in Horicon Town Court at a later date.