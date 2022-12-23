Police: Queensbury woman assaulted victim inside Dollar General

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a person inside the Dollar General store.

State police responded to the store on Main Street at about 8:14 p.m. for a report of an active assault. The investigation determined that Rachael L. Howard, 41, entered the store and began assaulting a victim known to her, police said.

Howard is accused of refusing to leave when instructed by employees and had to be restrained until law enforcement arrived. Police said she resisted arrest and threatened staff.

The incident occurred while an order of protection against Howard was in place preventing her from having contact with the victim.

Howard faces multiple charges including felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt as well as misdemeanors of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

She was transported to the state police Queensbury station, where she continued to be uncooperative. Howard was turned over to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.