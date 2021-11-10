 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Queensbury sex offender failed to verify address

Leroy Prosser

Prosser

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury sex offender has been arrested after police said he failed to verify his address as required.

Leroy Prosser, 49, was charged after a three-month investigation by the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit determined that he did not abide by state requirements, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Prosser is a Level 3 sex offender, which is deemed the highest likelihood to offend after a first-degree sexual abuse conviction in 2000 for sexual abusing a 3-year-old girl.

He has a prior conviction for failure to register his address every 90 days. Prosser is also facing a probation violation.

Prosser was sent to Warren County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News