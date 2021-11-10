Police: Queensbury sex offender failed to verify address

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury sex offender has been arrested after police said he failed to verify his address as required.

Leroy Prosser, 49, was charged after a three-month investigation by the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit determined that he did not abide by state requirements, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Prosser is a Level 3 sex offender, which is deemed the highest likelihood to offend after a first-degree sexual abuse conviction in 2000 for sexual abusing a 3-year-old girl.

He has a prior conviction for failure to register his address every 90 days. Prosser is also facing a probation violation.

Prosser was sent to Warren County Jail.

