QUEENSBURY — A 70-year-old Queensbury sex offender was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to notify authorities of his account on a dating website.

In April, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit received a report from New York State Parole regarding Barry Grubert not registering an account with Grindr.

Grubert was charged with a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent without bail to Warren County Jail because of multiple prior felony convictions.

Grubert was sentenced in Washington County Court in January 2020 to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree criminal sex act.

He was one of seven men arrested in a sting in which they responded to an online classified advertisement to meet a person for sex. The men traveled to Hudson Falls to meet who they thought would be a girl under the age of 15 and were arrested by police.

Grubert was released in April 2021, according to the state inmate database.