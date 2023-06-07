QUEENSBURY — Two teens were arrested on Friday after police said they were drag racing on the Northway and caused a three-car crash.

State police responded to the southbound lanes of the Northway in between exits 18 and 19 for a report of two cars street racing at speeds over 90 mph, which resulted in a crash. An investigation determined that one of the speeding vehicles driven by a 17-year-old struck the rear of an uninvolved vehicle, causing the driver to lose control, roll multiple times and strike another vehicle.

The operator and passenger of the first vehicle struck were extricated. The driver was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and passenger was transferred to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle also rolled over and caught fire following the crash. The suspect and passengers were able to get out of the vehicle. Two passengers in the suspect’s vehicle were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for minor injuries.

A 17-year-old was charged with one count each of second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault. A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

Both suspects were transported to the state police Queensbury station and later released to their guardians. They will report to the Warren County Probation Department at a later date.

All southbound lanes of the Northway were closed for about 1 ½ hours.