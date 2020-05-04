Police: Queensbury man was having sexual contact with child for years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Queensbury man is facing a serious predatory sexual count for allegedly having sexual contact with a child for at least three years, police said.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sexual assault of an 11-year-old child by a 29-year-old male, according to a news release.

During the investigation, police determined Zachary A. Mead of Woodland Path of Queensbury had been engaging in sexual contact with the child for approximately three years.

Mead was charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II Felony. The charge is punishable of up to 8 years in prison.

Mead is being held in Warren County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on Tuesday.

The case was investigated by Investigator Jesse Wittenberg with the assistance of the Warren County CPS.