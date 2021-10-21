 Skip to main content
Police: Queensbury man violated protection order

GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury man is facing charges after police said he violated an order of protection.

A probation officer observed 54-year-old William J. Diamond coming and going from a residence on Warren Street.

A resident there has a stay-away order prohibiting Diamond from having contact, according to Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French.

Diamond was charged with felony aggravated family offense because he has a previous conviction for violating an order of protection. He was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

