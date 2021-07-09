Police: Queensbury man violated protection order

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Eddy Duncan, 40, is accused of threatening the victim over the phone, a violation of a full stay-away order, according to state police.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Duncan's arrest. He was located in New Hampshire and arrested by local law enforcement and extradited to New York on Wednesday.

He was charged with felony criminal mischief, two counts of felony criminal contempt and misdemeanor aggravated harassment.

Duncan was sent to Saratoga County Jail to await arraignment.