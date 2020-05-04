Police: Queensbury man violated protection order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — A Queensbury man was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop for allegedly violating an order of protection.

State Police stopped 31-year-old Nicholas J. Oudekerk for a traffic infraction at around 8 p.m. on Fortsville Road in Moreau. When interviewed by the trooper, Oudekerk allegedly provided a false name, police said.

Further investigation determined his actual identity and that his passenger had a full stay away order of protection against him, police said.

Oudekerk was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and criminal contempt-prior conviction and a misdemeanor of false personation. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court on May 20.

Oudekerk was arrested in August for allegedly violating an order of protection by going to a woman's home and yelling at her to "die."