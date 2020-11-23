Police: Queensbury man violated order of protection

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a person who had an order of protection against him.

Troopers responded to a domestic incident in the town of Queensbury just before 12:30 a.m.

Donald Hewitt, 62, is also accused of preventing the victim from dialing 911 by taking the person’s phone, police said.

Hewitt was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.