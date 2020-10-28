Police: Queensbury man violated order of protection

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

State police received a call about suspicious person in the town of Queensbury. Upon arrival at the scene, troopers interviewed 26-year-old Raymond M. Glass, who was with the victim.

Glass faces one count of first-degree criminal contempt. The charge was upgraded to a felony because he has a prior second-degree criminal contempt conviction.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.