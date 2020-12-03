Police: Queensbury man tried to seek oral sex with who he thought was an underage girl

COLONIE — A Queensbury man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted to engage in oral sex with someone he thought was a girl younger than 15 years old.

Mark. K. Laux, 40, is accused of traveling to a location in the town of Colonie to meet up with the girl he met online. It was actually an undercover state police investigator. Laux was arrested when he arrived at the location, according to police.

Laux was charged with felony counts of second-degree attempted criminal sex act, first-degree attempted disseminating indecent materials to minors and second-degree patronizing a prostitute.

Laux was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Colonie Town Court on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

The case was handled by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit.