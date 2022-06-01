 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Queensbury man tried to pass fake $50 at McDonald's

  • 0
Danny Emery

Emery

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on May 26 for allegedly using a counterfeit $50 bill to buy food at a restaurant.

Police said Danny R. Emery, 39, entered the McDonald’s on Corinth Road in the town of Queensbury and tried to use the fake bill.

Emery was charged with felony first-degree possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor petit larceny.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News