Police: Queensbury man tried to pass fake $50 at McDonald's

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on May 26 for allegedly using a counterfeit $50 bill to buy food at a restaurant.
Police said Danny R. Emery, 39, entered the McDonald’s on Corinth Road in the town of Queensbury and tried to use the fake bill.
Emery was charged with felony first-degree possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor petit larceny.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
