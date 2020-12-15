Police: Queensbury man threw beer at store cashier

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday after police said he sprayed a convenience store cashier with beer.

Paul D. Durlacher, 30, is accused of entering the Stewart’s Shops in Queensbury just after 5:30 p.m. and taking a six-pack of beer from the cooler. He then intentionally spilled the beer and sprayed the employee and the cash register with the beer, police said.

Durlacher has been told previously by employees that he is not allowed in the store.

Durlacher was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering.

He was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released under supervision of probation. Durlacher is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.