Police: Queensbury man struck, damaged car

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.

State police said Scott C. Randall, 50, was standing in the road and disrupting traffic at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Queensbury.

Randall is accused of striking the vehicle and causing damage to the front fender, according to police. He then got into a physical altercation with the owner’s husband who had been driving behind his wife when Randall hit her car.

Randall, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to the Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

